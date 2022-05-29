WWE Backstage Rumors: Sasha Banks 'Being Portrayed Negatively' in Locker Room

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Sasha Banks is reportedly facing significant WWE backstage heat after walking out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw alongside tag team partner Naomi.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) there hasn't been much support for Banks, even among those in the locker room who usually side with wrestlers over the company.

"There is a lot of locker room conjecture and talk about Banks and Naomi, largely with Banks being portrayed negatively, as Naomi [was] supporting her friend but not being the catalyst of it," Meltzer said. "Even those who would normally not be pro-management were not anti-management in this case."

WWE has taken a rare out-of-storyline public stance following the walkout.

The company initially released a statement apologizing for being unable to deliver the Raw main event because Banks and Naomi left the building.

Later that week on SmackDown, longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole stated the duo was suspended indefinitely and were being stripped of their tag team titles, which would be awarded in a future tournament:

Although it's always possible the situation is an elaborate work, all of WWE's comments and the outside reporting suggests the walkout and subsequent internal backlash is real.

Both Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have gone quiet on social media since the incident two weeks ago.

Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer reported (via Michael Perry of Ringside News) both Superstars' contracts were set to expire within the next two months and they were talking about potential extensions before the walkout.

Now their WWE futures are very much up in the air, though it sounds like Naomi is facing a less tumultuous path to backstage reconciliation than Banks if the issues are resolved.

