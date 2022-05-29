Lakers News: Darvin Ham 'Going to Be Honest as a Coach,' Says Chauncey Billups

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A former teammate of Darvin Ham has offered his assessment of what the 48-year-old will offer the Los Angeles Lakers as their new head coach.

Speaking to Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Chauncey Billups noted Ham is "going to be honest as a coach" in Los Angeles.

“He’s ready for this job," Billups added. "He’s the right guy for this Lakers job."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.