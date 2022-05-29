2-Time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic Says He Wants to Be a Trotting Coach After Retiring

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

When Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was informed he had won this season's MVP award for the second straight year, he did so at his horse farm in Sombor, Serbia.

So it shouldn't come as a major surprise that his post-career plans involve horses.

"My dream is to move back to Serbia and become a trotting coach after my basketball career," he told TV4's Peter Andersson (h/t Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net). "My country is, unfortunately, the worst in Europe on trotting and there are maybe 150 starting horses, and it is very complicated to start abroad. But it's still great fun."

Jokic also reportedly was at Elitloppet over the weekend, Sweden's famous harness-racing event.

If he's as good a trotting coach as he is an NBA center, Jokic's second act will be quite impressive.