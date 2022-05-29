WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar Still 'Up in the Air' for Money in the Bank

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The status of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, two of WWE's biggest draws, is reportedly "up in the air" for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via H. Jenkins of Ringside News) that both Superstars were originally scheduled to appear on the card, but plans have started to shift following the event's venue change.

Money in the Bank was scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The company has since switched the location to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which seats a more modest 17,000.

While WWE didn't confirm a reason for the change, it's fair to assume there were concerns about whether they'd be able to sell enough tickets to sell out the much larger venue.

Meltzer previously reported only 16,833 tickets for MITB were sold as of May 6.

As part of the changes, both Reigns and Lesnar were removed from the promotional poster, raising questions about whether they'd take part in the show, per Jenkins.

Zack Heydorn of PWTorch reported Reigns' recent contract extension with WWE included a lighter schedule, both in terms of television appearances and house shows, which is something the company's top champion hinted toward at recent live events.

"From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of y'all," he told a crowd in Iowa. "I obviously had the internet talking last week or the week before that. I'm not going to be doing too many live events like these, on Sundays, going forward. So, this could be my last one."

He's still likely to headline WWE's four marquee events—Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series—but things are less certain beyond that.

Meanwhile, Lesnar has long maintained a limited schedule that usually surrounds storylines leading up to high-profile shows. Money in the Bank at an NFL stadium would have qualified, but with the event being scaled down, it sounds possible he'll be removed from the card.

Superstars still featured on the updated promotional MITB material include Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Riddle and The Miz.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).