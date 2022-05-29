Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans 'Not Willing to Offer a Full 5-Year Guaranteed Deal'

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but the New Orleans Pelicans might not offer a fully guaranteed deal for the oft-injured forward.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the latest Friday:

"From what I have been told, the Pelicans, at this point, are not willing to offer a full five-year guaranteed deal. And a lot of it is flowing down from ownership. Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the New Orleans Saints. And I have been told they're gonna take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with this contract negotiation. They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it."

A max contract for Williamson could be worth at least $180 million over five years, but Windhorst projected closer to $100 million in guaranteed money. It could be structured similarly to the deal Joel Embiid signed with the Philadelphia 76ers early in 2017, which included triggers for games played to guarantee the money.

Williamson has played just 85 games in his first three NBA seasons, missing all of 2021-22 because of a foot injury.

