    Hurricanes Mocked for 'Incomprehensible' Road Woes After Game 6 Loss vs. Rangers

    Erin WalshMay 29, 2022

    Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

    Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour called his team's inability to win road games a "non-issue" entering Saturday's Game 6 against the New York Rangers. But after Carolina's 5-2 loss at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was all anyone could talk about. 

    The Hurricanes have yet to win a road game in this year's playoffs, having gone 0-3 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in the first round before going 0-3 against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in their current series. 

    Of course, the Hurricanes have a solid chance to close out the Rangers at their home rink in Game 7 on Monday, just like they did the Bruins in the first round, but the team's play on the road has drawn heavy criticism from hockey fans. 

    The team's road playoff record is even more concerning because Carolina was tied for the most road wins in the NHL during the regular season. As one fan put it, the team going 0-6 on the road is "incomprehensible."

    Pat Pickens @Pat_Pickens

    The Hurricanes were tied for the most road wins (25) and were T2 in for points percentage (.659). The fact they’re staring at 0-6 in the playoffs is incomprehensible

    y-caniac commie 🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️ @yungruzinskii

    ladies and gentlemen, welcome your road playoff game Caaaaaarolina Hurricanes <a href="https://t.co/x1IueXzPNa">pic.twitter.com/x1IueXzPNa</a>

    Justin Rowan @Cavsanada

    Hurricanes are a wildly different team on the road <a href="https://t.co/E2ZbN3Pfqx">https://t.co/E2ZbN3Pfqx</a>

    Nicholas Francoletti @NF201111

    It's unbelievable how bad the Hurricanes have been on the road compared to at home in the playoffs so far.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    The Hurricanes at home vs. the Hurricanes on the road <a href="https://t.co/5FSLEpUJpD">pic.twitter.com/5FSLEpUJpD</a>

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Hurricanes at home vs. Hurricanes on the road <a href="https://t.co/MP2M9x4k5Y">pic.twitter.com/MP2M9x4k5Y</a>

    Lorenzo - Joc Pederson Enjoyer @Lorenzovald_

    Hurricanes try to win a road game challenge<br><br>*IMPOSSIBLE*

    buffalo smitty @Buffalo_Smitty

    The Hurricanes are so bad on the road. It's weird lol

    Josh Bright @DaPriceIsBright

    Carolina Hurricanes on the road <a href="https://t.co/s5TylFplY7">pic.twitter.com/s5TylFplY7</a>

    GL @glenbeatsrobots

    If I was the Hurricanes, I would simply try winning on the road.

    Glenn Kaplan @glennkaplan13

    I have never seen the Carolina Hurricanes or any other team play so bad on the road in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs before like this.

    Stuckey @Stuckey2

    Has any team ever won the Cup without winning a road game? The Hurricanes can still possibly do it

    Bruins Mafia @BruinsMafia

    The Hurricanes at home vs the Hurricanes on the road <a href="https://t.co/yhSoox8GyP">pic.twitter.com/yhSoox8GyP</a>

    Ben Englander @EnglanderBen

    Hurricanes are such frauds. They can’t play on the road at all. Hopefully Rangers can carry this momentum to game 7 and steal one

    Cardiac Cane @CardiacCane

    The last time the hurricanes won a road game in the playoffs in regulation, it was at Nassau Colosseum. That’s not used by the NHL anymore

    L @Leary_Alneze

    Hurricanes don't believe in winning road playoff games

    Richard Clemens @itsrc3

    The Carolina Hurricanes on the road might be one of the worst teams ever.

    The Rangers and Hurricanes will meet again at PNC Arena on Monday, with the Blueshirts looking to become the first team this postseason to get a win in Raleigh, North Carolina, in Game 7.

    That said, if the Hurricanes manage to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, they won't face an easy task in holding off the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at home. 

    The Bolts have impressed this postseason with wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. They'll be out for blood no matter who they face in the ECF as they aim to win their third straight title.

