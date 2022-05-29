Hurricanes Mocked for 'Incomprehensible' Road Woes After Game 6 Loss vs. Rangers

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour called his team's inability to win road games a "non-issue" entering Saturday's Game 6 against the New York Rangers. But after Carolina's 5-2 loss at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was all anyone could talk about.

The Hurricanes have yet to win a road game in this year's playoffs, having gone 0-3 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in the first round before going 0-3 against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in their current series.

Of course, the Hurricanes have a solid chance to close out the Rangers at their home rink in Game 7 on Monday, just like they did the Bruins in the first round, but the team's play on the road has drawn heavy criticism from hockey fans.

The team's road playoff record is even more concerning because Carolina was tied for the most road wins in the NHL during the regular season. As one fan put it, the team going 0-6 on the road is "incomprehensible."

The Rangers and Hurricanes will meet again at PNC Arena on Monday, with the Blueshirts looking to become the first team this postseason to get a win in Raleigh, North Carolina, in Game 7.

That said, if the Hurricanes manage to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, they won't face an easy task in holding off the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at home.

The Bolts have impressed this postseason with wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. They'll be out for blood no matter who they face in the ECF as they aim to win their third straight title.