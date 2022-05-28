Lakers Rumors: Jazz HC Quin Snyder Wasn't Interested in LA Head Coaching Job

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job reportedly didn't appeal to Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

According to Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Snyder "wasn't interested" in going to L.A. despite rumors that the Lakers coveted him during their head coaching search.

Los Angeles hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham on Friday to replace the fired Frank Vogel, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Given that the Jazz haven't made it out of the second round of the playoffs in any of the past six seasons under Snyder, there was some thought that Utah would be open to a coaching change.

In the same vein, it was assumed that the Lakers job would perhaps appeal to Snyder since he was an assistant for the team during the 2011-12 season and would have a chance to coach the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It is still possible the Jazz will move on from Snyder, but for now, it appears he is set to return for his ninth season.

Utah should be a playoff team again next season if it returns the core led by Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, but a shake-up seems likely at some point since playoff success has been so elusive.

As for the Lakers, Ham has experience with the organization, having been an assistant coach from 2011 to 2013. He later spent time with the Atlanta Hawks before making the move to Milwaukee in 2018.

As one of head coach Mike Budenholzer's top assistants, Ham helped lead the Bucks to the NBA championship last season.

Ham spent eight seasons in the league as a player, winning the title in 2003-04 with the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers finished a disappointing 33-49 this season and missed the playoffs, primarily because James and Davis missed significant time with injuries.

The lack of a strong supporting cast around LeBron and AD is a concern, but if they can stay healthy, L.A. could resemble the team that won the championship two seasons ago.