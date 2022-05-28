Heat's Jimmy Butler After Game 6 vs. Celtics: 'We're Going to Win the Next One Too'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has no doubt about beating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and reaching the NBA Finals.

After Miami 111-103 win over the Celtics in Game 6 on Friday, Butler said the following in an on-court interview, via Spotrac's Keith Smith: "We knew we were going to win this one. And we're going to win the next one too."

With the Heat trailing 3-2 in the series, Butler turned in his best performance of the playoffs, scoring a game-high 47 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

