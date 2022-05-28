Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says Jimmy Butler 'Would Not Let Us Lose' Game 6 vs. Celtics

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra praised All-Star forward Jimmy Butler for carrying the team to a season-saving Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

"Jimmy just brought his competitive will tonight," Spoelstra told reporters. "It was a will that would not let us lose."

Butler tallied 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block in a 111-103 Miami victory despite a knee injury that's hampered him throughout the Eastern Conference Finals.

