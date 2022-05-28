Chet Holmgren Says He Wants to Land 'in the Best Fit For My Career' in 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, a contender for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, said he's more concerned about how he'll fit with a team than where he lands in the draft order.

"Man, I want to land in the best fit for my career and the best possible situation," Holmgren told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

