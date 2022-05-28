X

    Heat's Jimmy Butler: Game 6 Performance vs. Celtics Inspired by Dwyane Wade Talk

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2022

    Jimmy Butler credited Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for providing motivation ahead of the team's Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

    Butler, who scored a game-high 47 points on the road to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals, discussed the message Wade gave him:

    "Knee is banged up, nobody cares. Go out there and continue to build your legacy" 💪 <br><br>DWade's words of encouragement to Jimmy Butler before Game 6 <a href="https://t.co/Swg3hywmzZ">pic.twitter.com/Swg3hywmzZ</a>

