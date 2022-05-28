Heat's Jimmy Butler: Game 6 Performance vs. Celtics Inspired by Dwyane Wade Talk

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler credited Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for providing motivation ahead of the team's Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Butler, who scored a game-high 47 points on the road to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals, discussed the message Wade gave him:

