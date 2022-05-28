Udonis Haslem Shades Draymond Green over Celtics Pick After Heat's Game 6 Win

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem ran over to the ESPN announcer's table after his team's 111-103 comeback win over the Boston Celtics and asked the crew to tell Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green "thank you" after the Dubs star said that he expected his team to play the C's in the NBA Finals.

Green made his prediction after the Warriors closed out the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

Heat forward PJ Tucker had a similar message for Green during an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after the game.

Green could still very well be right. The Heat and C's are playing a series-deciding Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami, and the winner will play the Warriors in the NBA Finals beginning Wednesday.

For now, though, the momentum has swung in Miami's favor after Jimmy Butler dropped 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a season-saving Game 6 win.