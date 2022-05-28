X

    Jimmy Butler's Iconic, Heroic Game 6 Applauded as Heat Fend Off Celtics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 28, 2022

    Jimmy Butler delivered a playoff performance for the ages with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 111-103 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday at TD Garden.

    The Heat's season was on the brink after back-to-back losses by a combined 33 points, with the C's entering the night with a 3-2 series lead.

    Butler struggled significantly over that stretch with 19 points on 7-of-32 shooting. That came after Butler missed the second half of Game 3 with right knee inflammation.

    On Friday, Butler had 19 points by the halfway point of the second quarter.

    He finished the night shooting 16-of-29 from the field and 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. Butler also came up in the clutch with 26 second-half points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter.

    Naturally, NBA Twitter caught fire:

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Jimmy Butler in an elimination game: <a href="https://t.co/S4WWqWocYj">pic.twitter.com/S4WWqWocYj</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Jimmy Butler with 40 carrying the Heat tonight 😂 <a href="https://t.co/jwKDIg4GdI">pic.twitter.com/jwKDIg4GdI</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    JIMMY BUTLER TONIGHT: <a href="https://t.co/zgYgM2DxId">pic.twitter.com/zgYgM2DxId</a>

    Courtney Fallon @CourtneyFallon_

    Shades of LeBron Game 6 ten years ago. 40 points for Jimmy Butler right now. An absolute masterclass tonight.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    This is such a sick Jimmy game. Boston’s D is elite and he’s shredding them.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Just a monster game from Jimmy Butler.

    Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 @ShawSportsNBA

    This is some legendary stuff from Butler tonight man.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    In absolute awe of this Jimmy performance.

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    jimmy butler was charging people $20 for a cup of coffee in the NBA bubble, this man has always been built different

    Jimmy Wobler @WorldWideWob

    never thought we'd see a more heroic Jimmy Butler performance than that finals game in the bubble but this will be up there if the Heat hold on to win. undoubtedly.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Jimmy Butler. On a hurt knee. With whatever just happened to his ankle. Attacking constantly. In a consistent defensive stance. Draining jumpers and every free throw. Good grief. This is an all-timer for him.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Whatever happens tonight, Jimmy Butler gonna need an IV the way he playing and dealing with that knee issue.

    We'll see what Butler has in store for an encore when the Heat head home to FTX Arena for Game 7 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

