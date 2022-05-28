Jimmy Butler's Iconic, Heroic Game 6 Applauded as Heat Fend Off Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler delivered a playoff performance for the ages with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 111-103 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday at TD Garden.

The Heat's season was on the brink after back-to-back losses by a combined 33 points, with the C's entering the night with a 3-2 series lead.

Butler struggled significantly over that stretch with 19 points on 7-of-32 shooting. That came after Butler missed the second half of Game 3 with right knee inflammation.

On Friday, Butler had 19 points by the halfway point of the second quarter.

He finished the night shooting 16-of-29 from the field and 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. Butler also came up in the clutch with 26 second-half points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Naturally, NBA Twitter caught fire:

We'll see what Butler has in store for an encore when the Heat head home to FTX Arena for Game 7 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.