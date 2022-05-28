Darren Helm Plays 'Unlikely Hero' with Epic Game-Winner for Avalanche in Game 6

Darren Helm Plays 'Unlikely Hero' with Epic Game-Winner for Avalanche in Game 6May 28, 2022
If you didn't realize that Darren Helm is still playing in the NHL, then you certainly realized it on Friday night following his game-winning goal in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 Game 6 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
Helm was the "unlikely hero" in Game 6, scoring with just 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Avalanche to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002, and fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the 15-year veteran.
Brett Kane @BrettKaneRadio
With everyone nervous, confidence teetering to panic, series feeling like it could be slipping and you need guys to step up.<br><br>JT Compher, Darren Helm and Josh Manson got it done. Just like we all expected.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Prior to scoring the game and series winner with 5 seconds left tonight to send his <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> to the Western Conference Final, Darren Helm had not scored a playoff goal since Gm4 of DET's 2016 Rd1 series vs TBL. It was his 1st playoff game winning tally since May 6, 2011 vs SJS <a href="https://t.co/J6NQBnsMui">pic.twitter.com/J6NQBnsMui</a>
Helm signed with the Avalanche ahead of the 2021-22 season after 14 years with the Detroit Red Wings. He tallied seven goals and eight assists in 68 games during the regular season. He entered Friday's game with just one assist in nine playoff games.
While it's certainly a great site to see Helm put one on the board, the Avalanche will need their big guns, Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar, to name a few, to step up in the Western Conference Finals as the Edmonton Oilers are no slouch.