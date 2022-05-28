X

    Darren Helm Plays 'Unlikely Hero' with Epic Game-Winner for Avalanche in Game 6

    Erin WalshMay 28, 2022

    If you didn't realize that Darren Helm is still playing in the NHL, then you certainly realized it on Friday night following his game-winning goal in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 Game 6 victory over the St. Louis Blues. 

    Helm was the "unlikely hero" in Game 6, scoring with just 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Avalanche to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002, and fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the 15-year veteran. 

    Megan Hiler @MeganHilerTV

    Lol Darren Helm would be the hero

    Steve Simmons @simmonssteve

    Just as we all predicted, Compher scored two, Darren Helm scores late and Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Western Conference Final. Go figure.

    Brett Kane @BrettKaneRadio

    With everyone nervous, confidence teetering to panic, series feeling like it could be slipping and you need guys to step up.<br><br>JT Compher, Darren Helm and Josh Manson got it done. Just like we all expected.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    Greg Slusarski @gregslusarski02

    I’m gonna be honest. I had no idea Darren Helm was on the Avs. Hell I had no clue Darren Helm was still in the league

    gregg krupa @greggkrupa

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DarrenHelm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DarrenHelm</a> <br><br>every 13 years, like clockwork! <a href="https://t.co/lVabNIGQVe">https://t.co/lVabNIGQVe</a>

    Ricky Monzo @Ricky_Monzo

    Wait Darren Helm is still in the NHL , isn’t that dude like 60

    Jorey @joskelto

    Did Darren Helm start playing in the NHL when he was 13? He has been around for a million years and is 35 years old.

    青い鳥 @Metalleaf

    I legitimately forgot Darren Helm existed.

    StatsCentre @StatsCentre

    Prior to scoring the game and series winner with 5 seconds left tonight to send his <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> to the Western Conference Final, Darren Helm had not scored a playoff goal since Gm4 of DET's 2016 Rd1 series vs TBL. It was his 1st playoff game winning tally since May 6, 2011 vs SJS <a href="https://t.co/J6NQBnsMui">pic.twitter.com/J6NQBnsMui</a>

    Fulton Reed @FultonReed6

    Darren Helm. What is it 2010? Good on em.

    Craig Morgan @CraigSMorgan

    I love the unlooked-for-heroes aspect of the NHL playoffs.<br>JT Compher (twice) &amp; Darren Helm. <br>Just as we expected.

    Helm signed with the Avalanche ahead of the 2021-22 season after 14 years with the Detroit Red Wings. He tallied seven goals and eight assists in 68 games during the regular season. He entered Friday's game with just one assist in nine playoff games. 

    While it's certainly a great site to see Helm put one on the board, the Avalanche will need their big guns, Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar, to name a few, to step up in the Western Conference Finals as the Edmonton Oilers are no slouch. 

