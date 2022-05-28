Darren Helm Plays 'Unlikely Hero' with Epic Game-Winner for Avalanche in Game 6

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

If you didn't realize that Darren Helm is still playing in the NHL, then you certainly realized it on Friday night following his game-winning goal in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 Game 6 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Helm was the "unlikely hero" in Game 6, scoring with just 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Avalanche to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002, and fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the 15-year veteran.

Helm signed with the Avalanche ahead of the 2021-22 season after 14 years with the Detroit Red Wings. He tallied seven goals and eight assists in 68 games during the regular season. He entered Friday's game with just one assist in nine playoff games.

While it's certainly a great site to see Helm put one on the board, the Avalanche will need their big guns, Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar, to name a few, to step up in the Western Conference Finals as the Edmonton Oilers are no slouch.