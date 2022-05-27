Rare Luka Doncic Rookie Card to Be Auctioned Off; Could Fetch $1M

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Four years into his NBA career, Luka Doncic has made himself one of the biggest sports stars in the world.

As a result, the Dallas Mavericks star's merchandise is a hot commodity, so much that a rare rookie card could sell at auction for $1 million.

Per TMZ Sports, PWCC Premier Auction is selling a 2018-19 National Treasures Doncic card that includes a patch from his Mavs jersey.

"The question now is if he can win a ring," PWCC executive Jesse Craig told TMZ. "If he leads Dallas to a championship—or to multiple championships—the demand for his assets is likely to keep going up. To find this card, in this low of quantity, right now is an incredible opportunity."

TMZ noted this Doncic card is one of five in existence. The auction begins on June 2.

The Mavericks' season came to an end on Thursday night with a 120-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Even though the result wasn't what Dallas wanted, it's hard to call this season anything other than a success. The franchise won a playoff series for the first time since beating the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Doncic was fantastic in leading the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals. The 23-year-old missed the first three games of the playoffs with a strained calf, but he averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 15 starts after returning.

Dallas isn't far from being a significant factor in the NBA championship race. Doncic is the biggest reason for the franchise's success, and he's still young enough that it's easy to imagine him finding new ways to get even better going forward.