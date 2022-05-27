X

    Connor McDavid Hailed as 'Best Player in This Planet' as Oilers Eliminate Flames

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2022

    Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Connor McDavid continued his remarkable playoff run with an overtime goal Thursday night to eliminate the Calgary Flames and punch the Edmonton Oilers' ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

    Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers

    It just had to be Connor. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/HXXA3eNCIa">pic.twitter.com/HXXA3eNCIa</a>

    If McDavid hadn't already established himself as the NHL's best player before this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, he's done it over the past month with 26 points (seven goals and 19 assists) in 12 postseason games to put the Oilers within eight wins of a title.

    Hall of Fame winger Teemu Selanne is among those who've taken notice:

    Teemu Selanne @TeemuSel8nne

    👏👏👏NHL playoffs have been exactly as good as we thought, so many unbelievable games and so many great players playing 💪💪💪 and how good is Connor McDavid,his body language is that he is willing to win the games by himself if he has to ,by far the best player in this planet😊

    Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic analyzed McDavid's performance before Game 5. He determined the 25-year-old center is on pace for 11.2 wins of value in the playoffs, which would be the highest mark of the current era (since 2008) and puts him closer to the more heavily involved NBA superstars than his own NHL counterparts.

    "Connor McDavid is in god mode," Luszczyszyn wrote.

    Those comments proved prophetic as the two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner ended Calgary's season and sent Edmonton to the conference finals for the first time since 2006.

    Here's a look at some other reaction to McDavid's latest highlight-reel moment:

    Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers

    "Hard to put into words what that one meant to me." <br><br>McDavid on the goal that sent the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> to the third round. <a href="https://t.co/HHXVlGpqAK">pic.twitter.com/HHXVlGpqAK</a>

    Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

    Just happened to be walking by when McDavid entered the Oilers dressing room. The room went nuts when he made his entrance.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    McDavid is a monster.

    Jason Gregor @JasonGregor

    McDavid has been on the ice for 38 goals for in the playoffs in 261:41 of TOI.<br>STL has 38 goals in 671 min.<br>NYR has 37 in 773 min.<br>TB has 36 in 678 min<br>CGY has 35 in 735 min.<br>CAR has 33 in 723 min.<br>FLO scored 23 in 607 min<br>COL only team with more, 40 goals, in 560 min.

    Ava @avatarrant

    connor mcdavid singlehandedly dragging the oilers on a playoff run <a href="https://t.co/C8a1Dp4jVK">pic.twitter.com/C8a1Dp4jVK</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    I do not watch hockey and it is so easy to figure out who Connor McDavid is. This cat is fast as all get out and every player on Calgary is constantly trying to punch him in the face.

    Georges Laraque @GeorgesLaraque

    How about my <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonOilers</a>? Do you believe in God <a href="https://twitter.com/cmcdavid97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmcdavid97</a> yet? What more proof do you need? The Cup? Ok don’t worry, it’s coming… <a href="https://t.co/Z9KpiQJQjZ">https://t.co/Z9KpiQJQjZ</a>

    Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_

    Connor McDavid is having the most impressive postseason I’ve ever witnessed.

    Alphonso Davies @AlphonsoDavies

    <a href="https://twitter.com/cmcdavid97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmcdavid97</a> the goat <a href="https://twitter.com/SamAdekugbe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SamAdekugbe</a> 😂😂😂😂😂 4-1 “game over” “Edmonton win” “flawless victory” (mortal combat voice) 😂😂

    Carlo Colaiacovo @CarloColaiacovo

    Thank You Hockey Gods for giving us the Battle of Alberta &amp; thank you for blessing us with Connor McDavid.

    The Oilers advance to face either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in the penultimate round. The Avs hold a 3-2 advantage in that series.

    A showdown between McDavid and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon would be must-see TV.

