Connor McDavid Hailed as 'Best Player in This Planet' as Oilers Eliminate Flames

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Connor McDavid continued his remarkable playoff run with an overtime goal Thursday night to eliminate the Calgary Flames and punch the Edmonton Oilers' ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

If McDavid hadn't already established himself as the NHL's best player before this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, he's done it over the past month with 26 points (seven goals and 19 assists) in 12 postseason games to put the Oilers within eight wins of a title.

Hall of Fame winger Teemu Selanne is among those who've taken notice:

Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic analyzed McDavid's performance before Game 5. He determined the 25-year-old center is on pace for 11.2 wins of value in the playoffs, which would be the highest mark of the current era (since 2008) and puts him closer to the more heavily involved NBA superstars than his own NHL counterparts.

"Connor McDavid is in god mode," Luszczyszyn wrote.

Those comments proved prophetic as the two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner ended Calgary's season and sent Edmonton to the conference finals for the first time since 2006.

Here's a look at some other reaction to McDavid's latest highlight-reel moment:

The Oilers advance to face either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in the penultimate round. The Avs hold a 3-2 advantage in that series.

A showdown between McDavid and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon would be must-see TV.