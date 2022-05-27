Draymond Green on Warriors' Western Conference Title: No One Thought We'd Be Here

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are going to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years, but they apparently reached the sport's biggest stage this year as overlooked underdogs.

Draymond Green told reporters this season's trip is so meaningful because "no one thought we were going to be here" following Thursday's 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

While the Warriors are anything but scrappy underdogs, there is also something to be said for Green's sentiment.

Kevin Durant is no longer on the roster. Klay Thompson missed the past two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries and played just 32 games this season. Stephen Curry is 34 years old. Green is 32 years old. And Andrew Wiggins has been something of a question mark for much of his career.

And yet Golden State lost a total of four games throughout the Western Conference playoffs and cruised past the Mavericks with relative ease in five contests.

Now it will try to win a fourth title in that eight-year span and further cement its place in NBA history.