    Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider Called out by Fans in Rangers' Game 5 Loss to Canes

    Erin WalshMay 27, 2022

    AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

    The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 5 of their second-round playoff matchup to take a 3-2 series lead and put the Blueshirts on the brink of elimination. 

    It was a quiet game offensively for the Rangers, whose only goal came from Mika Zibanejad on the power play. Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider, two of New York's best players, also combined for zero shots on goal in the loss, which is a major problem. 

    Fans ripped both Panarin and Kreider for their play in Thursday's game, mentioning that both players need to step up if the Rangers hope to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015. 

    Evan Tarracciano @Roto_Wizard

    Kreider and Panarin continue to be absolutely and totally non-existent. Credit to Carolina, but the top talent on NYR has done little to nothing on the road all playoffs.

    x - D @ghostkoopa7

    I don't even want to see Panarin on the ice for the next game

    Joey D @bigjowe

    Strome, Panarin &amp; Kreider should be the 4th line the way they have played

    Frankie Mcgann @wbhockey07

    Panarin needs to stay off the ice

    Rich Coyle @richfivenine

    Kreider and Panarin ghosting

    🕸 @RangersFanEarl

    Panarin said he can’t do dumb shit at the blue line but instead he’s doing dumb shit in his own d zone

    Big Boy @ConchosaurusRex

    Chris kreider and Artemi Panarin haven’t been heard from in 2 weeks

    Jeremy @JeremyAretakis

    Where did Chris Kreider go?

    Andrew Chelney🍊 @ChelneyAndrew

    52 goals for Chris Kreider but he's playing like an out of shape 4th liner on a beer league team tonight. I don't understand it

    Corey Schwartz @CSchwartz18

    Rangers really trying their comeback luck, opting for the no-show tonight. Need a lot more from Kreider and Panarin to actually create some offense

    david wright @dwrightthere

    Is Chris Kreider going to show up? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Uncle Renny @UncleRenny

    If anyone can find Chris Kreider let me know. Seems to be MIA…

    x - Jd @MikaZibanedad93

    ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ<br> ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ<br> <br>ʷʰᵉʳᵉ Is Chris Kreider? ʷʰᵉʳᵉ<br><br> ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ <br>ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ

    The duo have effectively disappeared in this series against Carolina. Panarin has just two assists through five games, while Kreider has one goal in that span. 

    It's an upsetting performance from both players given their regular-season success. Kreider tallied 52 goals and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games, while Panarin notched 22 goals and 74 assists for 96 points in 75 games. 

    If the Blueshirts are going to extend this series, they'll need Panarin and Kreider to step up when the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 on Saturday. That said, the Rangers have a solid chance at forcing a Game 7 as Carolina has yet to win a road playoff game this year. 

