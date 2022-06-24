Moussa Diabate Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Clippers Roster

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have added Michigan forward Moussa Diabate with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Moussa Diabate

Position: C

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Usman Garuba

Scouting Report: Diabate's game and projected role are well defined, as he'll be called on to rim run, score in the post, protect the basket and switch defensively.

Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Moussa Diabate: Rookie Scale Contract

Paul George, SG: $44.1M (2025)

Kawhi Leonard, SF: $44.1M (2025)

Norman Powell, SG: $18M (2026)

Marcus Morris Sr., SF: $16M (2024)

Luke Kennard, SG: $14M (2025)

Robert Covington, $12M (2024)

Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)

Reggie Jackson, PG: $10.8M (2023)

Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023, Team Option)

Jason Preston, PG: $1.5M (2024)

Brandon Boston Jr., SG: $1.4M (2024)

Free Agents

Rodney Hood, SF: UFA

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: UFA

Amir Coffey, SG, RFA

Moses Wright, F: RFA

Xavier Moon, SG: RFA

Jay Scrubb, SG: RFA

Nicolas Batum, SF: UFA

Diabate was overlooked at times with the Wolverines last season, averaging just 9.0 points in 24.9 minutes per game. He still came through with 6.0 rebounds per game, including a team-high 2.4 on the offensive end, on his way to earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Scouts are still more interested in the upside for the 6'9" forward with good athleticism and the ability to run the floor.

With a 7'3" wingspan, Diabate posted the second-highest vertical reach at the NBA draft combine (12'2"). His shuttle run (2.90 seconds) and max vertical jump (36.5 inches) also turned heads.

The former 5-star recruit might not be an immediate contributor at the next level, but he is loaded with upside.