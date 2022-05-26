NBA Trade Rumors: Andrew Wiggins, Mike Conley Among Names Connected to Cavaliers

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Having boosted his stock with the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins might see his NBA career come full circle.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor told Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype Podcast that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to improve on the wing this offseason. Fedor went on to report that Wiggins is "one that I’ve heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland."

He added that Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff "would love to coach" Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley as Cleveland looks for a backup for Darius Garland.

Cleveland was one of the season's biggest surprises. The franchise posted its first winning record (44-38) since LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. The Cavs also qualified for the play-in tournament.

Now comes the hard part for general manager Koby Altman.

In Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers have three building blocks. Assembling the right supporting cast will be critical for getting the franchise to the next level.

Wiggins, who was the No. 1 pick in 2014 by the Cavs and was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves that summer in a package for Kevin Love, would be a clear upgrade at the 3 over Isaac Okoro, who might be too one-dimensional to serve as a regular starter.

Okoro isn't much of a scorer (8.8 points per game) or a distributor (1.8 assists per game), and he doesn't make up for it by being an effective long-range threat (55 made three-pointers at a 35 percent clip).

Getting Wiggins out of the Bay Area will be more difficult now, however, than it would've been last summer. The 27-year-old has remade his game to become an excellent supporting player behind the Warriors' Big Three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Likewise, Conley is signed for two more years and continues to play at a reasonably high level. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.3 assists per game and shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc this year.

Fedor speculated the Cavaliers might look to send Caris LeVert to Utah in the event Conley is made available by the Jazz, who could reshuffle the roster following a disappointing first-round postseason exit.

Even if Cleveland doesn't land Wiggins or Conley, Altman appears to be taking an aggressive approach this offseason and isn't content to simply run it back with the current squad.