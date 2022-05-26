Report: Nikola Jokic Comfortable with Nuggets' Direction After Tim Connelly Departure

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Tim Connelly's departure from the Denver Nuggets front office won't have an impact on Nikola Jokic's decision to sign an extension with the organization.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Jokic has told Nuggets officials he is "comfortable with the direction" of the team in conversations they have had since it was announced that Connelly is leaving the club.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Connelly, who spent the past nine seasons in Denver's front office, agreed to a five-year deal worth more than $40 million and ownership equity to run basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

