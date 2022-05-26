76ers' Joel Embiid Says Heat 'Need Another Star' Amid Game 5 Loss vs. Celtics

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid believes that the Miami Heat, who lost 93-80 to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, need another star player on the roster.

He also noted how Boston has simply overwhelmed the Heat with its multitude of options.

Six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA player Jimmy Butler leads a Heat team that also includes 2020 All-Star Bam Adebayo and six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry.

However, Lowry has been significantly hindered by a hamstring injury. He's playing through it, but scored just three points total in his last two games.

Butler has also scored just 19 points on 7-of-32 shooting in his last two games. He notably left Game 3 with right knee inflammation.

Miami is also without second-leading scorer Tyler Herro (left groin strain).

Perhaps the Heat do need another star, as partially evidenced by the Heat averaging just 81 points per game in their last two matchups.

On the flip side, Miami is simply beat up right now, to the point where the Heat look nothing like the team that won 53 games and earned the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. They trail Boston 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Miami isn't done yet, though, as the Heat can stay alive with a win in Game 6 in Boston on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. If the Heat win, Game 7 will be in Miami on Monday.