    Heat Ripped for Scoring Drought as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Win Game 5

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 26, 2022

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat shot just 31.9 percent from the field and made only 7-of-45 three-pointers en route to a 93-80 home loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

    Miami held a 42-37 halftime edge, but the Celtics doubled the Heat's point total in the third quarter (32-16) and led by as many as 23 points. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown's 25 points led all scorers, while teammate Jayson Tatum posted a near triple-double (22 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists).

    Heat guards Kyle Lowry and Max Strus missed all 15 of their shots. Jimmy Butler shot 4-of-18. Victor Oladipo made just one of his seven field-goal attempts.

    This was a complete disaster for the Heat, who now trail Boston 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

    Numerous analysts noted the Heat's significant offensive struggles, most notably in the second half.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    The Heat, the NBA's best 3 point shooting team during the season, shooting 3s so poorly this postseason (5 for 35 tonight) is as perplexing as Panthers' power play ineptitude in postseason. Sports is crazy.

    Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

    The Celtics' nine-point lead feel like it's 25 with the way the Heat is shooting the ball.

    𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters

    This is DISGUSTING wtf

    𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters

    The Heat FINALLY show some sense of fight… after they went down 20 points.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    This series is over. No way the Heat win two in a row. Not enough firepower. Too many injured guys. Lowry looks hurt or washed. Celtics defense is insane, Tatum and Brown have figured it out on offense. It's done.

    Dan Feldman @DanFeldmanNBA

    The Heat's offense was relentlessly ridiculed for Game 4.<br><br>They scored fewer points tonight.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Heat starting backcourt has made a combined 1 basket in the last 2 games.<br><br>1/28 FG (3.6%)<br>1/19 3P (5.3%) <a href="https://t.co/RBajD2jbP9">pic.twitter.com/RBajD2jbP9</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    This is when Apollo looked at Rocky and said "I want you to promise me you're not gonna stop this fight, no matter what. No matter what."

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    The Miami Heat have made one basket in the last 12 minutes of basketball. I've never seen anything like this

    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    Assuming the Heat can make up a 15-point lead is pretty bold because it assumes the Heat are capable of scoring 15 more points in this game.

    Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heat</a> shot 17% FG in the 3rd. If they get up from that and an 11 point deficit I'll be stunned. Unless the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> just completely capsize into another turnover flood. <a href="https://t.co/KLjmo8nMmm">pic.twitter.com/KLjmo8nMmm</a>

    In fairness, the Heat are banged up. Tyler Herro (left groin strain) did not play. Lowry (left hamstring strain) appeared clearly bothered by his ailment.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Lowry has no legs at all. No lift on his jumper. Can't run at all. He should not be out there.

    Jimmy Butler looked hobbled as well, and he notably dealt with right knee inflammation that forced him to miss the second half of Game 3 last Saturday.

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    Jimmy Butler just ain't right. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heat</a>

    However, the Heat need to find answers quickly with Game 6 taking place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston. A Celtics win will vault Boston into the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

