Heat Ripped for Scoring Drought as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Win Game 5

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Miami Heat shot just 31.9 percent from the field and made only 7-of-45 three-pointers en route to a 93-80 home loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Miami held a 42-37 halftime edge, but the Celtics doubled the Heat's point total in the third quarter (32-16) and led by as many as 23 points. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown's 25 points led all scorers, while teammate Jayson Tatum posted a near triple-double (22 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists).

Heat guards Kyle Lowry and Max Strus missed all 15 of their shots. Jimmy Butler shot 4-of-18. Victor Oladipo made just one of his seven field-goal attempts.

This was a complete disaster for the Heat, who now trail Boston 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Numerous analysts noted the Heat's significant offensive struggles, most notably in the second half.

In fairness, the Heat are banged up. Tyler Herro (left groin strain) did not play. Lowry (left hamstring strain) appeared clearly bothered by his ailment.

Jimmy Butler looked hobbled as well, and he notably dealt with right knee inflammation that forced him to miss the second half of Game 3 last Saturday.

However, the Heat need to find answers quickly with Game 6 taking place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston. A Celtics win will vault Boston into the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.