Lakers Rumors: Terry Stotts Interviews for HC Job; Ham, Atkinson to Meet with LA

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search has received yet another update following the news that the team had narrowed down its list of candidates to three finalists.

The Lakers hosted former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts for an in-person interview on Tuesday for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson are expected to meet with the Lakers in the near future, Wojnarowski added.

Stotts is said to be "intrigued with potentially coaching Russell Westbrook and believes he can help him be more effective and comfortable with his role than he was last season," according to NBA.com's Mark Medina.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.