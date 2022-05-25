Snoop Dogg Reveals He Turned Down $2M Offer to DJ Michael Jordan Event

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA legend Michael Jordan once wanted Snoop Dogg to DJ one of his events, but the world-famous rapper denied him.

Snoop told Jake Paul on the Impaulsive podcast (h/t TMZ Sports) that he was once offered $2 million to DJ one of Jordan's events, but he denied the offer because of a scheduling conflict.

"One of the craziest deals I turned down was like $2 million to DJ for, I think it was a Michael Jordan event, and I turned it down," Snoop said. "And I never met Michael Jordan, and I want to meet him."

Snoop added that his favorite "MJ" is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. It's unclear if his love for L.A. influenced his decision to deny Jordan.

Jordan had an incredible NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 1,072 games. The Hall of Famer was a six-time NBA champion, 14-time All-Star, 10-time scoring champion and five-time MVP, among numerous other accolades.