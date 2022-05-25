Ben Simmons Rumors: Nets Star 'Progressing Well' in Back Injury Rehab After Surgery

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is "progressing well" after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

Lewis also reported Simmons "is in great spirits" and might be good to go when the Nets open training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Nets announced on May 4 the three-time All-Star required back surgery. It was an unexpected development because his status for Brooklyn's first-round playoff series had been in flux. In late April, it looked like he might make his Nets debut soon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons might be on the shelf for 3-4 months, which would still put him on track to participate in training camp.

The concern, however, is that the issue may not be fully resolved with the microdiscectomy surgery.

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. was sidelined for the same reason as a freshman at Missouri and required a second procedure that cost him his entire rookie season in the NBA. A third surgery followed this past December, making just nine appearances in 2021-22.

And that's to say nothing of the on-court concerns that emerged following Simmons' disastrous run in the 2021 playoffs. His unwillingness to shoot had significant consequences for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even if he can remain an elite defender after the back surgery, his status within the Nets roster hierarchy is far from assured.