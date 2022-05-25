Former NHL Star Jaromir Jagr Uninjured After Car Crash with Tram in Czech Republic

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr revealed in an Instagram post that he was uninjured in a car crash with a tram in his home country of the Czech Republic, per The Athletic.

"I thought it was my end," he wrote while also saying nobody was injured on the tram.

Jagr was one of the best players in NHL history.

He suited up from 1990-91 through 2017-18 for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

The future Hall of Famer's resume includes two Stanley Cup titles, 10 All-Star Game selections, five Art Ross Trophies as the league's top point scorer, the 1998-99 Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player and three Ted Lindsay Awards as the league's Most Outstanding Player as selected by the NHLPA.

Jagr played the fourth-most games (1,733) in NHL history and is fourth on the league's all-time leaderboard with 766 goals and fifth with 1,155 assists.

Even at 50 years old, he is planning on returning to play for his hometown Kladno Knights, the Czech Extraliga team he also owns.