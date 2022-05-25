F1 Stars Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Do Voiceovers in Disney Movie 'Lightyear'

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be heard in the international versions of the Disney animated movie Lightyear.

A video released Wednesday showed the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers providing voiceovers for the movie:

"It was a completely different experience from what I have done in the past," Leclerc said, via TMZ Sports.

The teammates will be voicing the same character, with Leclerc appearing in the Italian version of the movie and Sainz will be in the Spanish version.

Both drivers currently sit in the top five of the F1 standings, with Leclerc especially in the midst of a breakout year with two victories. The latest cameos signify their continued rise to stardom on the international stage.

Considering rival Lewis Hamilton already had a cameo in Cars 2, Leclerc and Sainz had to keep up the pace.