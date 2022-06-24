Ryan Rollins Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors Roster

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors turned to one of the biggest potential sleepers in the 2022 NBA draft and selected Toledo guard Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 overall pick on Thursday.

The defending champions landed the pick via a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Here is where Rollins fits into his new team's roster:

Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Patrick Baldwin, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract

Ryan Rollins, SG: Rookie scale contract

Stephen Curry, PG: $53.8M (2026)

Klay Thompson, SG: $38M (2024)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

James Wiseman, C: $9.9M (2024)

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF: $6.2M (2025)

Moses Moody, SG/SF: $4.3M (2025)

Jordan Poole, SG: $2.5M (2023)

Free Agents

Andre Iguodala, SF: UFA

Kevon Looney, PF: UFA

Otto Porter Jr., SF: UFA

Nemanja Bjelica, PF: UFA

Gary Payton II, PG: UFA

Damion Lee, SG: UFA

Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: RFA

Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG: RFA

Chris Chiozza, PG: UFA

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Rollins as the No. 41 overall player in the draft on his final big board.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Ryan Rollins

Position: SG

Height: 6'2"

Pro Comparison: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Scouting Report: Rollins profiles as a sleeper out of Toledo, where he broke out as a scorer and playmaker with smooth creation and shot-making skills. He needs to improve his three-ball and defense, though second-round teams will not see those weaknesses as too alarming for a 19-year-old with his game and production.

Rollins arrived at Toledo as a relatively unheralded 3-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings. While the Rockets aren't a powerhouse program, he quickly made a national name for himself as the MAC Rookie of the Year in 2020-21.

He then elevated his game to another level in his second season as an All-MAC first-team selection who averaged 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three-point range.

And Rollins didn't shy away from the mid-major label when he spoke to Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win about following in the footsteps of Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and others.

"I take pride in that, for sure. Like you said, the guys before me set a blueprint for what we can be and what we have the opportunity to be. Coming in as under the radar guys, if you've got game, you've got game, no matter where you come from. Come in and do your work and get better each year. Each and every day, the sky's the limit. So I take pride in that for sure."

While Rollins needs to improve his three-point shooting, he is still a talented playmaker who can create shots off the bounce, battle for boards from the backcourt and facilitate for others, all while playing solid defense.