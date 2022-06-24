Malaki Branham Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Spurs Roster

G Fiume/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs selected Ohio State star Malaki Branham with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Malaki Branham

Position: SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Khris Middleton

Scouting Report: One of the most efficient scoring guards in the draft, Branham emerged as a riser for his three-level scoring package, secondary playmaking and late-game poise. Physical tools, shot-making versatility and plus intangibles make it easy not to worry about his limited shiftiness or explosion.

Spurs Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Malaki Branham (rookie scale contract)

Jeremy Sochan, PF (rookie scale contract)

Dejounte Murray, PG: $16M (2024)

Doug McDermott, SF: $13.8M (2024)

Josh Richardson, SG: $12.2M (2023)

Jakob Poeltl, C: $8.8M (2023)

Zach Collins, C: $7.4M (2024)

Devin Vassell, SG: $4.6M (2024)

Joshua Primo, SG: $4.6M (2025)

Romeo Langford, SG: $4.1M (2023)

Keldon Johnson, SG: $2.5M (2023)

Jock Landale, C: $2.3M (2023)

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.8M (2023)

Tre Jones, PG: $1.4M (2023)

Free Agents

Lonnie Walker IV, SG: RFA

Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

Joe Wieskamp, SF: RFA

Robert Woodard II, SG: RFA

D.J. Stewart Jr., SG: RFA

The 19-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his only season with the Buckeyes. He was an efficient scorer, shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Branham helped OSU win 20 games and reach the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The guard's low assist numbers raise questions over whether he'll be a little too limited on offense, though. Heading into his freshman season, he wasn't considered the finished product as a perimeter threat, either, with 247Sports' Jerry Meyer writing in January 2020 that he was an "improving outside shooter."

If Branham's unexpectedly strong three-point clip translates at the next level, he should make an immediate impact in San Antonio.