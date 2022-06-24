Report: Keon Ellis Agrees to 2-Way Contract with Kings After 2022 NBA Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings added to their wing rotation Thursday when they agreed to a two-way deal with Alabama's Keon Ellis following the NBA draft, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Keon Ellis

Position: SF/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Royce O'Neale

Scouting Report: Improved shooting has helped Ellis earn a three-and-D sleeper label. At 6'4", he's a limited creator, but a three-ball and defensive toughness may be all he needs to stick with the right team.

Here is a look at the Kings' updated roster with Ellis aboard.

Kings Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Keegan Murray, PF (rookie scale contract)

Keon Ellis, SF/SG (two-way contract)

De'Aaron Fox, PG: $32.6M (2026)

Harrison Barnes, SF: $21.3M (2023)

Domantas Sabonis, PF: $18.7M (2024)

Richaun Holmes, C: $11.6M (2025)

Justin Holiday, SF: $6M (2023)

Davion Mitchell, PG: $5.2M (2025)

Maurice Harkless, SF: $4.5M (2023)

Terence Davis, SG: $4M (2023)

Alex Len, C: $3.8M (2023)

Trey Lyles, PF: $2.6M (2023)

Chimezie Metu, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Free Agents

Jeremy Lamb, SG: UFA

Josh Jackson, SG: UFA

Donte DiVincenzo, SG: RFA

Damian Jones, C: UFA

Neemias Queta, C: RFA

He was more of a secondary contributor for the Crimson Tide in 2020-21, but he broke through in his final collegiate season as an SEC All-Defensive selection who averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range.

Ellis played some of his best basketball down the stretch and scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, including 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the NCAA tournament loss to Notre Dame and tallied 28 points, five rebounds and four steals in a defeat to Kentucky.

He has the potential to be an impact three-and-D player at the next level, especially if he can hone his outside shot.

Ellis' combination of length and athleticism should help him stay in front of ball-handlers, and he figures to compete for playing time during his rookie season for the Kings.