    Oilers' Connor McDavid Compared to Gretzky, Lemieux as Playoff Dominance Continues

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2022

    Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Connor McDavid will eventually need a Stanley Cup title to join the list of the all-time greats, and he took one step closer to accomplishing that feat with more brilliance Tuesday.

    He led the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with two more assists. Edmonton now leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

    Social media didn't hold back the praise of the 25-year-old star:

    Andy & Rono @ARHockeyStats

    We want to see Colorado against veterans like Smith or Keith (with all respect to them). Connor McDavid is really on Gretzky/Lemieux level.

    RJ Williams @RJ_W27

    I just finally realized the comparison. Connor McDavid is the equivalent of super Mario when you get a star powerup <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a>

    Lipsweater @lipsweaternft

    Could the gap in skill between Connor McDavid and the next best player in NHL be the biggest in pro sports? 🤔

    /Cam Robinson/ @Hockey_Robinson

    Connor McDavid has 69 points in his last 35 games. <br><br>This is the spring of Connor.

    Ellen Keefe @KeefeEllen

    I'm a Hab Fan , but watching Connor McDavid doing his magic , made me a fan , you can't help but not cheer for him, it's simple remarkable, he is phenomenal , I wish only great things for him and the Oilers 😊

    Josh Lind @LindHockeyFile

    Connor McDavid has 10 multi-point games this postseason. <br><br>4 players (6 times) in NHL history have 12 or more multi-point games in one postseason. They all won the Stanley Cup that year.<br><br>At this rate, he'll be the first ever to 15 and the only one under 18 games played. Unreal. <a href="https://t.co/iBbUoa9QUg">pic.twitter.com/iBbUoa9QUg</a>

    Jared that philly sports fan @phillyjared313

    Connor mcdavid is actually unreal. Just watching him play is just different

    It wasn't a one-man effort, though, as Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored two goals in the win. Nugent-Hopkins' second one with less than five minutes remaining was crucial and broke the 3-3 tie while saving the Oilers from collapse.

    They seemed to be in full control with three goals in the first period, but Calgary came storming back behind three straight goals from Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson. Lindholm and Backlund cut the deficit to 3-2 with goals within 40 seconds of each other in the second period, and Andersson's goal was a short-handed one in the third.

    Yet Edmonton's star power proved to be too much at the end with Nugent-Hopkins breaking the tie and McDavid assisting on Kane's second goal as insurance. McDavid has now scored two or more points in seven straight games and 10 of Edmonton's 11 postseason contests.

    He will look to close out the Flames in Thursday's Game 5.

