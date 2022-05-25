Luka Doncic: 'I Still Believe We Can Win' After Mavericks Take Game 4 vs. Warriors

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic still believes history is on the table for the Dallas Mavericks.

"I mean, I still believe we can win, you know," Doncic said following Tuesday's 119-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "Swept or not swept, in the end, if you lose, you lose. Don't matter how many we win. We have to go game by game. We're going to believe until the end."

No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, but Dallas took the first step on its home floor.

As he has throughout the postseason, Doncic led the way in the latest victory with 30 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks. Yet it was far from a one-man show, as six Mavericks finished in double figures, including Dorian Finney-Smith (23 points and six rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (15 points, five assists and five rebounds).

Dallas was largely in control during the game, although Golden State made one final run to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter.

Yet even a return to the game for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins wasn't enough for the visitors to complete the comeback, and Doncic's dunk with just more than three minutes remaining pushed the advantage to double digits for good.

Even with the win, overcoming what is now a 3-1 deficit against a championship-tested Warriors core with two of the next three games scheduled to take place in San Francisco is quite the daunting task.

However, the Mavericks already accomplished one daunting task of overcoming a 2-0 deficit and 3-2 deficit against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. They won the final contest of that series by 33 points, which MacMahon noted was the biggest margin of victory for a road team in a Game 7 since 1948.

"I just want to win the game and that's it," Doncic said. "We got more to do, you know. This is nothing. We got three more."

The first of those three is Thursday at the Chase Center.