    Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns Qualify for Supermax Contracts with All-NBA Nods

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was named a first-team All-NBA selection on Tuesday night, while Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was named to the third team. 

    That made both players eligible in the future for the designated veteran contract, aka a supermax extension, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps

    Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who was named to the third team, became eligible for a 30 percent max extension.

    Players are eligible for 35 percent supermax deals when they have between 7-9 years of NBA experience and meet one of the following criteria:

    • Made an All-NBA team in the most recent season or each of the two seasons prior to being extension eligible.
    • Were named Defensive Player of the Year in the most recent season or each of the two seasons prior to being extension eligible.
    • were crowned MVP in one of the three seasons prior

    So because both Booker and Towns otherwise met the criteria, Tuesday's All-NBA selection made them some serious coin (assuming their franchises offer them these supermax extensions, which seems likely).

    ESPN's Bobby Marks offered the estimated figures for that pair and Young:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Devin Booker and Karl Anthony-Towns are eligible to sign a four-year $211M super max extension this offseason. Both players have 2 years left on their contract and the extension would begin in 2024/25.<br> <br>The projected extension: $47.1M, $50.8M, $54.6M and $58.4M

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Trae Young has earned an additional $35.4M in his rookie scale contract for being named All-NBA. The Young $177M rookie extension will now increase to $212M.<br> <br>The Hawks will take on an additional $6.1M cap hit in 2022/23 and are now $7.8M over the luxury tax.

    Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, however, missed out on All-NBA honors, though he'll still be eligible to re-sign with Chicago at a massive number:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Zach LaVine (with no All-NBA)<br><br>Chicago: 5 years $212.3M<br> <br>Not with Chicago: 4 years $157.4M

    Then there's the case of Ja Morant, who was named an All-NBA second-team selection but isn't eligible for the 30 percent max extension just yet under the designated rookie extension rules:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Despite earning All-NBA, Ja Morant is ineligible to sign a five-year $223M rookie extension with the Grizzlies this offseason.<br> <br>Morant will need to earn All-NBA in 2022-23 for the 30% criteria to be met.

    Morant is an interesting case, in that he's extension-eligible this offseason but only at 25 percent of the cap since he isn't in the final year of his rookie deal and hasn't accrued four service years. If he fails to reach All-NBA next season, that 30 percent extension disappears entirely, which happened to Jayson Tatum last year. 

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    I would like to see the league change the 30% rule.<br><br>A player would meet the criteria if he earns All-NBA in the last year of his rookie contract or in the first year of his extension. <br><br>Years 2-5 would be impacted. <a href="https://t.co/gwKd0wF1VU">https://t.co/gwKd0wF1VU</a>

    It's a complicated business, wading into the depths of the NBA's salary cap, though the extension waters are surely feeling just right for players like Booker, Towns and Young after Tuesday's news.  

