WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Reveals He Had 2 Knee Replacement Surgeries

Source: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is on the mend after undergoing two knee replacement surgeries.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, Angle said he's "feeling pretty good right now" even though both of his legs were numb because of the epidural.

Angle announced last month on his podcast that he was planning to have surgery to replace both of his knees.

"I'm having my knees replaced next month," he said (h/t Marco Rovere of Wrestling, Inc.). "Both of them at the same time, I'm getting it over with. I'll be on a wheelchair or a walker."

There were rumors leading up to the Royal Rumble in January that Angle was in St. Louis, where the event was being held, with the possibility of being a surprise entrant in the 30-man match or to potentially set up an angle for the future.

Angle wound up not being used on the show. The Olympic gold medalist hasn't appeared on WWE television since May 2020 when he announced Riddle was being called up from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE inducted Angle into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2017. His final match for the promotion was at WrestleMania 35 when he lost to Baron Corbin.