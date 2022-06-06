Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch, Asuka; Retains Raw Women's Title at Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bianca Belair beat Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat match at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

Lynch had hit Asuka with her Manhandle Slam finisher, but The EST of WWE threw The Man out of the ring and stole the pin to continue her reign in a strong opening match.

Belair was forced to defend against two of the top female Superstars the company has to offer when Asuka and Lynch won matches against each other in back-to-back weeks on Raw.

It was Big Time Becks who dropped the title to The EST at WrestleMania 38, culminating months of Belair trying to win the title back from The Man after losing it to her at SummerSlam last August.

A shaken Lynch vowed to take the title back a few weeks later, but she was confronted by Asuka, who was making her return to WWE programming after missing several months due to injury.

Lynch and Asuka were eventually booked against each other in a No. 1 Contender's match, with the winner going on to challenge Belair at Hell in a Cell.

The Empress of Tomorrow was victorious after spraying Lynch in the eyes with green mist behind the referee's back, but Big Time Becks received another opportunity to enter the title bout.

WWE official Adam Pearce told Lynch that if she could beat Asuka in a rematch, she would be added to the fight at Hell in a Cell, making it a Triple Threat

Things got chaotic in the rematch in the form of a tussle between Lynch, Asuka and Belair outside the ring wile The EST was observing. The Man took advantage by rolling The Empress up and pinning her when she got back in the ring, earning a spot in the title match.

Just two months after winning the title, Belair faced arguably the biggest challenge of her career, going up against two of the greatest female Superstars in WWE history at the same time.

Despite that disadvantage, she beat both Lynch and Asuka to retain and cemented her status as arguably the top dog in the WWE women's division.

