Cody Rhodes Beats Seth Rollins at 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Despite Pectoral Injury

Cody Rhodes put an end to his feud with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday by beating The Visionary in a same-titled match.

Prior to the pay-per-view, WWE announced Rhodes had suffered a torn right pectoral muscle. He competed on Sunday with gruesome bruise on his arm and chest, and he was unable to lift his arm properly.

However, The American Nightmare overcame the injury to defeat Rollins for the third time. He earned the pin after delivering his Cross Rhodes finisher twice and then hitting his opponent with a sledgehammer.

The rivalry between the two men dates back to WrestleMania 38 when Rhodes made his return to WWE after six years away as Rollins' surprise opponent.

The American Nightmare won that contest and began his stated march toward one day becoming WWE champion, but Rollins was unwilling to let it go and wanted to get revenge on his rival.

The Visionary had that opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash, claiming he would beat Rhodes in the rematch since he had ample opportunity to prepare for his opponent.

Instead, the former All Elite Wrestling star defeated the former universal champion again, this time while holding his trunks during a pinning combination as a means of trying to get back at his opponent for doing the same.

The manner in which Rhodes won only served to infuriate The Visionary even more, and it led to the escalation of their feud with both Superstars agreeing to settle things inside Hell in a Cell.

As had been the case throughout their rivalry, Rollins did all he could to get inside Rhodes' head, including orchestrating a sneak attack on the May 23 episode of Raw.

Rollins interfered in a match between Rhodes and The Miz, causing a disqualification. He upped the ante by taking the weight belt his rival had given to a child at ringside and hit The American Nightmare across the back with it.

The Visionary then appeared at Sunday's PPV in the same ring attire made famous by his opponent's father, Dusty Rhodes.

With Rollins clearly getting desperate to salvage the feud by winning inside the cell, the pressure was on Rhodes to make it a clean sweep.

He did precisely that and has now positioned himself to take another step toward world title contention.

