    DeMar DeRozan, Bulls vs. Cade Cunningham, Pistons to Play 2023 NBA Game in Paris

    Adam WellsMay 24, 2022

    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA is renewing an old-school rivalry for its return to Europe next season. 

    The league announced on Tuesday the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will play at Accor Arena in Paris on Jan. 19, 2023. 

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    See you soon, <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAFRANCE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAFrance</a>! 🇫🇷<br><br>🗓 January 19, 2023<br>🆚 Detroit Pistons<br>🏟 <a href="https://twitter.com/Accor_Arena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Accor_Arena</a><br><br>Tap below for more information:

