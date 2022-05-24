NBA Draft 2022 Rumors: Jabari Smith to Magic at No. 1 Considered 'Formality' by Teams

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Rival teams reportedly believe it's a "formality" the Orlando Magic will select Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on June 23.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday it's "all but assured" that Smith is heading to the Magic, though the team's front office is still planning a wide-ranging evaluation of the class' top prospects.

A clear No. 1 choice hadn't emerged before last week's draft lottery, but Orlando winning the top pick has made Smith the favorite.

The 19-year-old Georgia native, who was named the SEC Freshman of the Year during his only college season, "appears thrilled" with his status as the likely top pick, per Givony.

Other candidates include Duke forward Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren if the Magic change their mind over the next month.

Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34 appearances with the Tigers. His overall shooting percentage (42.9) leaves ample room for improvement, but he knocked down 2.3 threes per game while shooting an impressive 42.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, who's spent four decades on college coaching staffs, gave high praise to the standout forward after his freshman season.

"I have never coached the best player on the floor every single game—never," Pearl said in early May. "I have never coached somebody who wanted to practice every day and was ready to practice and ready to prepare."

Along with becoming a more efficient shooter around the rim, Smith could also benefit from adding weight to his frame (6'10", 220 pounds) to handle the variety of assignments he'll likely see at the defensive end.

Otherwise the second-team All-American is a complete prospect who could further bolster a budding Orlando core that already features Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Mo Bamba.

It should be enough to get the Magic to finally turn a corner in their rebuilding efforts.