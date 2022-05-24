X

    Jimmy Butler, Heat Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Showing in Ugly Game 4 Loss to Celtics

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2022

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Scoring 11 points in an entire quarter of an NBA playoff game isn't exactly conducive to winning.

    The Miami Heat found that out the hard way Monday during its 102-82 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The visitors missed their first 14 shots from the field, with their first make coming on a Victor Oladipo three-pointer more than eight minutes into the contest.

    Miami didn't have Tyler Herro because of a groin injury, but it surely wouldn't have made a difference considering Jimmy Butler and the starters scored 18 total points and ultimately wasted a solid performance from Oladipo (23 points, six assists and four rebounds) off the bench.

    Social media noticed the offensive ineptitude from Miami as the Celtics battled back to tie the series at two games apiece:

    Taylor Eigsti @tayloreigsti

    Miami Heat are embarrassing themselves!!! 😂

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Game 4 Jimmy Butler (3-of-14 FG) in three quarters <a href="https://t.co/wv3U81Elp6">pic.twitter.com/wv3U81Elp6</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    How the Heat starters look in Game 4 <a href="https://t.co/Esvn1z3ntu">pic.twitter.com/Esvn1z3ntu</a>

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    The Miami Heat finally hit a bucket <a href="https://t.co/7JR9GO3m3f">pic.twitter.com/7JR9GO3m3f</a>

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    Heat fans will be thrilled to know that, after one full quarter of play, their team has upped their output and is now on pace to score 44 points! That's what we in the biz call progress. <a href="https://t.co/DImIJIbdaX">https://t.co/DImIJIbdaX</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    A playoff game <a href="https://t.co/JpuRniXAxl">pic.twitter.com/JpuRniXAxl</a>

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    How do I, a man on a couch, have as many made buckets as the entire Miami Heat roster in Game 4 right now?

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    The Celtics are forcing the Heat to play in the halfcourt, and the Heat are struggling to score as a result. That's been the story of the series: if Boston can avoid turnovers, it can control the game. When the Celtics do turn it over, the Heat can turn it around in a hurry.

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Steve Kerr should not allow his players to watch this series. The overconfidence could become a problem.

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    The Heat: 1-15 from the field so far... <a href="https://t.co/VKCygUyKgC">pic.twitter.com/VKCygUyKgC</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    The Heat have as many 2’s so far in this game (0 for 13) as the Knicks do (0 for 0). That is suboptimal.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    After 1Q:<br><br>Jayson Tatum — 12 PTS<br>Miami Heat — 11 PTS <a href="https://t.co/QX9PNsSfHX">pic.twitter.com/QX9PNsSfHX</a>

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    Favorite Heat basket of tonight's first quarter?

    ESPN @espn

    The Heat did not make a shot until 3:22 left in the first quarter.<br><br>That's the longest drought without a field goal to start any playoff game over the last 25 years. <a href="https://t.co/lPAZIDaY4x">pic.twitter.com/lPAZIDaY4x</a>

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    I'd like to see the Celtics just take shot clock violations for the rest of the game and see if they can still win. I think 73 points might be enough, given the Heat's offensive performance tonight.

    Boston deserves plenty of credit for the way things unfolded Monday as well. Not only did it play suffocating defense to set the tone, but Jayson Tatum flirted with outscoring the Heat by himself for stretches on his way to 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

    It was a much-needed showing, especially with Marcus Smart sidelined by an ankle injury. Derrick White started in his place and scored the game's first seven points before finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals as one of five Celtics in double figures.

    Yet it will be the Heat's offense that is under the spotlight after this performance when the series shifts to Miami for Wednesday's Game 5.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.