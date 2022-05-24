Jimmy Butler, Heat Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Showing in Ugly Game 4 Loss to Celtics

Elsa/Getty Images

Scoring 11 points in an entire quarter of an NBA playoff game isn't exactly conducive to winning.

The Miami Heat found that out the hard way Monday during its 102-82 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The visitors missed their first 14 shots from the field, with their first make coming on a Victor Oladipo three-pointer more than eight minutes into the contest.

Miami didn't have Tyler Herro because of a groin injury, but it surely wouldn't have made a difference considering Jimmy Butler and the starters scored 18 total points and ultimately wasted a solid performance from Oladipo (23 points, six assists and four rebounds) off the bench.

Social media noticed the offensive ineptitude from Miami as the Celtics battled back to tie the series at two games apiece:

Boston deserves plenty of credit for the way things unfolded Monday as well. Not only did it play suffocating defense to set the tone, but Jayson Tatum flirted with outscoring the Heat by himself for stretches on his way to 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

It was a much-needed showing, especially with Marcus Smart sidelined by an ankle injury. Derrick White started in his place and scored the game's first seven points before finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals as one of five Celtics in double figures.

Yet it will be the Heat's offense that is under the spotlight after this performance when the series shifts to Miami for Wednesday's Game 5.