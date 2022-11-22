Heat's Tyler Herro Hopes to Return from Ankle Injury Wednesday vs. Wizards

Elsa/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said he will return from an ankle injury "soon" and added he will "hopefully" be able to take the floor for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The ankle concerns represented another setback for Herro after he dealt with various ailments last season on his way to 66 games, which was still a career-high mark since the Heat selected him with a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The 22-year-old Kentucky product enjoyed a career-best season when healthy and averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep for a Miami squad that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

He won the Sixth Man of the Year and was once again expected to be a primary contributor entering the 2022-23 campaign. He has responded by averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 10 games this season.

Unfortunately for the Heat, injuries have been a theme in the early portion of the season.

Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent were among those who missed Monday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so a return for Herro would be a welcome development.