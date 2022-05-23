Warriors News: Otto Porter Jr. Doubtful for Game 4 vs. Mavericks Due to Foot Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the team will be "cautious" with the 28-year-old.

Porter left Golden State's 109-100 Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks due to left foot soreness. X-rays on his foot were negative.

"He wasn't feeling terrible this morning, but we'll obviously be cautious with him," Kerr told reporters. "If it's a close call, we won't be playing him."

Porter has been an effective role player for the Warriors this year. He averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds and shot 37.0 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season.

The ninth-year veteran got off a strong start in the conference finals. Between Games 1 and 2, he had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Warriors are up 3-0 on the Mavs and can complete a sweep Tuesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas. That sizable cushion allows the team to be extra careful with Porter since there's little reason to rush him back now.

Golden State can survive for now with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga getting more time on the floor in his place.