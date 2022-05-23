76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle 'Not Untouchable'; PHI Would 'Entertain' Trading SG

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle "is certainly not untouchable and the Sixers would entertain moving him," according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

Neubeck reported the team wouldn't offload Thybulle simply to shed the $4.4 million he's owed in 2022-23, though, especially after Danny Green tore his ACL and LCL in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Sixers' view of the 25-year-old has evolved a bit.

Ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported in January that Thybulle was "close to being untouchable." That he might be more attainable this offseason is a reflection both of the team's needs and the player's declining stock.

Philadelphia's exit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals was a reality check for the organization. Even if James Harden returns and performs better after a full offseason with the team, the roster still isn't good enough to win a title. In pursuit of the necessary upgrades, Thybulle might be one of the few trade assets left after the front office leveraged Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry in the Harden deal.

The 6'5" guard also isn't good enough to make him untouchable, which seemingly isn't the case for second-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Neubeck spoke to a source who said Maxey "is as close to untouchable as you could be."

Thybulle is basically a three-and-D player without the three. He averaged 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game this season but shot just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc on low volume.

His shooting problems become more glaring in the playoffs, when opponents routinely ignore him to send double-teams at Harden or star center Joel Embiid. In nine postseason games, he went 4-of-14 from beyond the arc, and the Sixers were 21.1 points per 100 possessions better with him on the bench, per NBA.com.

Thybulle's defensive skill has never been in doubt from the moment he entered the NBA. He was named a second-team All-Defensive player this season for the second straight year, and Neubeck noted how his perimeter defense will be even more valuable to Philly with Green unavailable.

Still, Thybulle's skill set might be too limited for a win-now team. The 76ers might be better off trading him for something of value or using him to help offload the $76.9 million owed to Tobias Harris over the next two years.