NBA Rumors: Jazz Would Trade Rudy Gobert over Donovan Mitchell but Could Retain Both

The Utah Jazz have some decisions to make this offseason when it comes to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell following another disappointing campaign. Will they both stay in Utah? Or will one get traded?

If the Jazz were going to trade one player this offseason, they'd be more willing to deal Gobert, according to Sarah Todd of Deseret News. However, Utah could be looking to keep both players, Todd added.

"Reports that the Jazz could be looking to keep Gobert and Mitchell for the year that the team would host the All-Star break should be taken seriously," Todd wrote.

The report comes after Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported last week that "there’s reason to believe the main fixtures in Utah aren’t going anywhere anytime soon." He noted that it's important to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that the team has more than one player in the 2023 All-Star Game, which is set to be held in Utah.

Fischer also noted that the Jazz would be more likely to move Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal this summer.

It's not necessarily surprising that Utah might be hesitant to move their two All-Stars. Gobert just put together one of his best seasons in the NBA, averaging 15.6 points, a league-leading 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 71.3 percent from the floor.

Mitchell also had a solid season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.

That said, there's always the possibility that Mitchell requests a trade. Fastbreak's Brett Siegel also reported last week that the veteran guard would be interested in joining the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks if he requests a move.

Trading either Mitchell or Gobert would likely put the Jazz further from competing for an NBA title. However, it's clear something needs to change as the duo has failed to make it past the conference semifinals in their career together.

If the Jazz were going to trade Gobert, there'd be no shortage of interest in the 29-year-old. The Toronto Raptors are among the teams interested in the big man, per SNY's Ian Begley. The Golden State Warriors also might have interest in the six-time All-Defensive first-team selection.