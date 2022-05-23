WWE Rumors On Sasha Banks, Naomi, RK-Bro Losing Titles, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE Could Freeze Sasha, Naomi Contracts

The biggest ongoing story in wrestling is still very much unsettled. A week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Raw during the broadcast over frustration with their booking, not much has been determined about their futures.

WWE has stripped them of their women's tag team titles and suspended them indefinitely, along with burying them on air, but that's about it. We've heard nothing from either of the two women about how they view their future in the company.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said it's possible the company chooses to freeze their contracts while they're suspended.

"Naomi's contract did not have much time left. I think it was about two months. As we've talked about, she was negotiating a new deal," Meltzer said, per Ringside News. "Based on the wording of their contracts, WWE has the right to suspend and freeze. Now, would that hold up in court? I don't know. Will they challenge it in court? I don't know, but based on the contracts they signed, if you fail to perform and we suspend you, we can also freeze your contract."

Meltzer said it would be "tougher" for WWE to bring back Banks now that she has effectively walked out on the company on two separate occasions.

That said, time tends to fix all bad blood. It's possible an extended break into the summer will rejuvenate Sasha and allow her to return to the fold, potentially earning some level of guarantee she'll be at the top of the card.

Naomi is in a more difficult situation with her contract set to expire and her general star level lower than Banks. She is also married to Jimmy Uso, which adds another layer to the mix given the Usos' status at the top of the card with Roman Reigns.

Title Unification a Last-Minute Change

WWE apparently never had plans to deliver on its proposed tag team title unification.

Meltzer said the decision to unify the championships and put them on the Usos came at the "last minute."

"They had no planned finish. ... The plan was always the angle at the end; it was never Riddle and Orton winning," Meltzer said. "It was probably a DQ for Roman Reigns interfering. ... As for what they would do about the finish, they went back and forth, and then Vince eventually made the call. ... The decision itself wasn't made until Friday."

Reigns is reportedly set for a program that includes singles matches against Riddle and Randy Orton at the two July live events, Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. The undisputed WWE Universal champion is not currently slated to be on the Hell in a Cell card.

It's unclear what direction WWE will take the Usos now that they have unified the gold. It's possible they will have a rematch with RK-Bro at Hell in a Cell, which would be one way to strengthen the card given Reigns' seeming absence.

That being said, it's a little strange that WWE didn't wait until HIAC to unify the tag titles if they were simply going to run with the Reigns-Riddle-Orton angle at the following live events.

Cody vs. Rollins Set for HIAC Main Event

WWE is putting its eggs heavily in the Cody Rhodes basket.

With Reigns not slated to work at Hell in a Cell, Meltzer says the match between Rhodes and Seth Rollins inside the structure will be the main event. This would mark the second straight premium live event to be headlined by a non-title match.

The only championship defended at this month's WrestleMania Backlash was the SmackDown women's championship. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka is currently the only championship match scheduled for Hell in a Cell, and we're less than two weeks away from that event.

Rollins vs. Rhodes has certainly done enough over the last couple of months to earn the Hell in a Cell treatment. Their matches at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash were both excellent, and Rhodes has clearly established himself as the top babyface of Raw since making his return to WWE.

