WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre to Fight Tyson Fury at UK PPV If Available or Roman Reigns

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Tyson Fury's return to a WWE ring could be coming in September.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said (7:17 mark) a Fury match has "certainly been talked about" ahead of the Clash at the Castle live event in the United Kingdom.

The Fury negotiations are reportedly the only thing that could keep a Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match from headlining the Cardiff show. Should Fury decide to step back into the squared circle, he would be shifted for a matchup against McIntyre, leaving Roman Reigns without an obvious opponent.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there," Fury told reporters of Clash at the Castle. "You might see me at SummerSlam. We're definitely going to make a bit of contact and see if we can make that SummerSlam thing a reality.

"I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic, so to come here and do it would be phenomenal. I'd love to be at Cardiff, I'd love to be in the center stage in the U.K."

The heavyweight champion made his WWE debut at the 2019 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, defeating Braun Strowman. Fury has been repeatedly open about doing business with WWE again and has traded public barbs back-and-forth with McIntyre.

Meltzer said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed WWE's plans to bring Fury back, but a return to the U.K. may be the perfect storm moment where everything aligns.

