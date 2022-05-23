Luka Doncic Says Andrew Wiggins' Poster Dunk Was 'Impressive': 'I'm Not Going to Lie'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic may have gotten put on a poster by Andrew Wiggins, but even the Dallas Mavericks guard couldn't help but be floored by the display of athleticism.

"I got hit a little bit, but that was impressive. I'm not gonna lie," Doncic told reporters after the Mavericks' 109-100 Game 3 loss to Golden State on Sunday. "I saw the video again and I was like, 'Oof.' That was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies."

While it will go down as one of the most incredible dunks in NBA playoff history, Wiggins' slam almost didn't count. The Warriors forward was initially whistled for an offensive foul as Doncic went to the ground, leading coach Steve Kerr to use his challenge. Officials overturned the call, putting the Warriors ahead 93-83 with 6:38 remaining.

"That's a guy who has been criticized for being lackadaisical, and the beat goes on," Draymond Green told reporters. "You've heard it all. Yet on the biggest stage, he's come through. It's great to see—absolutely amazing to see him pick up his level of play."

Wiggins finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the victory, which gave the Warriors a 3-0 series lead. He's spent most of the series as Doncic's primary defender on the other end of the floor as well. Doncic has certainly been able to pour in his buckets, going for a game-high 40 on Sunday night, but Wiggins has used his effort and athleticism to make things difficult.

Often maligned for his failure to live up to No. 1 pick hype in Minnesota and for inconsistent play at times in Golden State, Wiggins has come into his own in his current Warriors role. The onus is not on Wiggins every night to be a superstar, but to simply come in and fit into the Warriors system. He's done that in spades and now has an iconic playoff moment on his resume.