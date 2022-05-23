Warriors News: Otto Porter Jr.'s Foot Injury 'Definitely Concerning,' Per Steve Kerr

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr.'s foot injury is "definitely concerning," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after his team's 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After exiting the game in the second quarter, Porter was eventually ruled out with left foot soreness. The team previously announced he was undergoing X-rays on his foot.

Kerr added the team should know more about Porter's injury in the next 24 hours.

While Porter isn't starting for the Warriors at this point, he has been an important presence off the bench. That is especially true with Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala sidelined with their own injuries.

The Georgetown product finished Game 1's win with 10 points and six rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and then followed with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Game 2 victory.

An extended absence for Porter would spell trouble for Golden State.

Its already limited bench rotation would become even shorter, meaning Juan Toscano-Anderson and Moses Moody would have additional responsibilities. Jordan Poole is already a major factor in the rotation and someone the Warriors rely on to create his own shots and carry the offense when Stephen Curry is resting, but there aren't many other reliable options.

Porter averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds a night in 63 games during the regular season.

He is no longer the player who averaged double-digit points per game for five straight seasons when he was in his prime, but he has also bounced back after he appeared in 28 contests in 2021-22 and 14 games in 2019-20.

The forward won't have much time to recover before Game 4, which is scheduled for Tuesday.