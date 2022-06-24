Jabari Walker Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers Roster

Jabari Walker Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers RosterJune 24, 2022
The Portland Trail Blazers selected Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker in the second round with the 57th overall pick at the 2022 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Jabari Walker
Position: PF
Height: 6'8"
Pro Comparison: Patrick Williams
Scouting Report: After a slow start to the season, Walker came alive to showcase the shooting and face-up scoring that led to breakout expectations after his freshman season.
Trail Blazers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG: (rookie scale contract)
Jabari Walker, PF: (rookie scale contract)
Damian Lillard, PG: $44.1M (2025)
Jerami Grant, PF: $20M (2023)
Eric Bledsoe, PG: $17.5M (2023)
Josh Hart, SG: $12.6M (2024)
Justise Winslow, SF: $4M (2023)
Keon Johnson, SG: $3.1M (2025)
Nassir Little, SF: $2.7M (2023)
Didi Louzada, SF: $1.9M (2025)
Trendon Watford, SF: $1.5M (2025)
Greg Brown III, PF: $1.4M (2024)
Joe Ingles, SF: UFA
Jusuf Nurkic, C: UFA
Anfernee Simons, SG: RFA
Ben McLemore, SF: UFA
CJ Elleby, SF: RFA
Elijah Hughes, SF: RFA
Keljin Blevins, SG: RFA
After serving as a backup during his freshman year (7.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG), Walker took off in his sophomore campaign, starting all 33 of his appearances while averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.
That earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors and helped him shoot up draft boards. He also impressed during the NBA combine and in the pre-draft process.
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Great to see Colorado standout forward Jabari Walker workout earlier this week. The 19-year-old sophomore was outstanding over his last 10 games: 16.7 PTS and 10.8 REBS in just 30.2 MIN while shooting 48% from 2 and 45% from 3. Aggressive at 6-9 with a versatile scoring attack.
Ryan Hammer @ryanhammer09
NBA Draft Combine Day 2 Stock Risers
- NC State duo: Terquavion Smith & Dereon Seabron both had their way - 17 pts each
- Christian Braun: Ultimate utility wing & impact (6 pts, 7 reb, 6 a, 4 stl)
- Aminu Mohammed was a menace, high motor
- Jabari Walker: modern perimeter F
There are some questions about how the 19-year-old will adjust to a role change at the next level, given he played the 4 in college but will likely be more of a wing in the NBA. But Portland is banking on Walker making that adjustment and rounding into a solid role player.