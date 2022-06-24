Andrew Nembhard Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers added one of the best players on one of college basketball's best teams to their backcourt when they selected Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard with the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday'S 2022 NBA draft from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here is how he fits into his new team's roster:

Pacers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Andrew Nembhard (rookie scale contract)

Bennedict Mathurin, SG (rookie scale contract)

Buddy Hield, SG: $23.5M (2024)

Malcolm Brogdon, PG: $22.5M (2025)

Myler Turner, C: $20M (2023)

T.J. McConnell, PG: $8.4M (2025)

Tyrese Haliburton, PG: $4.5M (2024)

Chris Duarte, SG: $4.4M (2025)

Goga Bitadze, C: $3.3M (2023)

Isaiah Jackson, PF: $3M (2025)

Duane Washington, Jr., PG: $1.4M (2024)

Terry Taylor, G: $1.3M (2024)

Oshae Brissett, SF: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)

Free Agents

Ricky Rubio, PG: UFA

T.J. Warren, SF: UFA

Jalen Smith, PF: UFA

Lance Stephenson, SG: UFA

Nate Hinton, SG: RFA

Gabe York, SG: RFA

Nembhard started his collegiate career at Florida and transferred to Gonzaga after two seasons. His resume includes a 2018-19 SEC All-Freshman selection, 2022 WCC Tournament MVP and 2021-22 All-WCC First Team selection.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him as the No. 28 overall player on his latest big board for the 2022 draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Andrew Nembhard

Position: PG

Height: 6'3"

Pro Comparison: Tyus Jones

Scouting Report: Nembhard will get second-round looks for an impact on winning and IQ that helps teams forget about his lack of athleticism and scoring.

Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep during his final season with the Bulldogs. He dished out 11 assists in a first-round win over Georgia State in the NCAA tournament and then followed with 23 points and five assists in a second-round win over Memphis.

The guard's passing ability immediately stands out, but he also proved he can get to the basket and make plays as a shooter. He should play his way into his new team's rotation during his rookie season.